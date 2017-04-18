Western Cape hits back at Treasury

18 April 2017 9:19 PM

Speaking to Bonginkosi Madikizela - Western Cape Human Settlements MEC. Local government has in the meantime responded to the Treasury’s lambasting. In a letter to Treasury’ Lungisa Fuzile, Western Cape authorities claim Treasury relied on the media for their information and were misled. Infact, local government claims they were merely adhering to certain belt-tightening measures advised by the Treasury. The letter states: “We find the latest Treasury communication peculiar as Treasury is acutely aware of the budgetary constraints and challenges facing governments across the country exacerbated by the economic meltdown which occurred at the end of 2015.”