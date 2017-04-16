COPE to file charges against Minister of Police

Guest: Dennis Bloem, Congress Of The People Spokesperson Renaldo Schwarp(Standing In for KOKETSO SACHANCE)Speaking about COPE laying criminal charges against Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula for violating the presidential protection mandate
