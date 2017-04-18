Treasury hits out at Tafelberg land sale

18 April 2017 9:37 PM

Speaking to Prof Edgar Pieterse - Director of African Centre for Cities at UCT. As national Treasury and local government continue to trade blows over the sale of the controversial Tafelberg land in the city, a local academic says throwing money at the problem is not solving anything. Prof Edgar Pieterse says to use public land like Tafelberg to “recraft” the city is a "total no-brainer" but needs to be done systematically.