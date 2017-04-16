Guest: Billy Kenber, The Times (of London), Investegations Reporter Renaldo Schwarp speaks to Billy Kenber The Times(London) Investigative Reporter about the issue of a Pharmaceutical company having planned to destroy stocks of cancer drugs to force price hike?
Pharmaceutical company planned to destroy stocks of cancer drugs to force price hike?
