JZ celebrates 75th birthday

12 April 2017 8:58 PM

Speaking to Clement Manyathela - EWN reporter. President Jacob Zuma spent his 75th birthday in Kliptown, Soweto. Hundreds of ANC supporters gathered in Kliptown for the celebration, saying they are there to defend the president. Speaking in isiZulu, Dlamini expressed support for President Zuma, saying no one will stop the ANCWL from defending the president. Zuma was the last to address the crowd. He thanked the ANC for organising the party.