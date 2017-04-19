The rise and rise of the SA press briefings - Hlaudi's presser

19 April 2017 8:43 PM

Speaking to Makhosini Nkosi - Media expert. Today former SABC head Hlaudi Motsoeneng called a press briefing to justify his decisions while still at the helm of the national broadcaster. He used the opportunity to reaffirm his support for the 90percent local music content on SA radio, saying it would only help South African artists. He was supported by a number of local musicians at the Johannesburg press briefing.