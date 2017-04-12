Day on Action: March to union buildings

12 April 2017 9:10 PM

Speaking to Refilwe Ntsekhe - National spokesperson: DA. Thousands of people descended to the Union Buildings earlier today as part of Day of Action march organised by various political parties. The parties which included ACDP, APC, Cope, DA, EFF & IFP came together in their call for Zuma to fall. All the speakers lamented how Zuma was destroying the country. They urged ANC MPs to vote with them during the upcoming no confidence debate on the president.