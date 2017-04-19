Speaking to Athambile Masola - Blogger Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma caused a national stir when she accused Model C schools and their teachers of being anti-ANC. And while she could provide no evidence of this, she insisted that teachers are telling learners that SA is a corrupt, one party state that will only recover when the ANC is gone.
What Dlamini Zuma really meant by saying that Model C schools are anti-ANC
