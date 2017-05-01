Speaking to Michael Tracey - US journalist US President Donald Trump has marked his first 100 days in office by further antagonising his relationship with the media. Trump's approval ratings currently hover at around 40%, which is believed to be lower than any other president at the 100-day mark. Trump believes his first 100 days on the job have been very exciting and productive and his delivery on his promises every single day as he told a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday night. He continues to maintain the media is reporting fake news in its coverage of his time in the White House so far, which has been marked by controversy after controversy.
Trump's first 100 days in office
