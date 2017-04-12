12 April 2017 8:41 PM

Speaking to Chris Vick - Spin Doctor. Bell Pottinger, the financial public relations group with several big City names on its client list, has cut ties with a company owned by South Africa’s Gupta family, who have been accused of using ties to President Jacob Zuma to influence government decisions. The move follows claims in the South African press that Bell Pottinger was stoking racial tensions in media campaigns to support Mr Zuma and the Guptas. Oakbay, the holding company of the Guptas’ mining-to-media conglomerate, agreed the termination of the contract just over a week ago. In a statement today, Pottinger said that it was ending the relationship after becoming “the target of a politically driven smear campaign in South Africa during the past few months, with a number of totally false and damaging accusations levelled at it”.