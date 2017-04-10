Speaking to Bantu Holomisa - UDM leader. Parliament earlier today said it has been served with papers by the United Democratic Movement (UDM) seeking direct access to the Constitutional Court for a secret ballot on the upcoming motion of no confidence in the president. Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete announced last week that a debate on a motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma will be held on April 18, following several letters from opposition parties.
UDM approaches ConCourt on secret ballot
