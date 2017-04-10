Speaking to Zanele Sabela - Spokesperson for Satawu. Trade unions such as Satawu, Numsa, Towu and others will embark on a nationwide bus strike this Wednesday. The unions are demanding a 12% salary increase across the board while the employer is offering 7.5%. Earlier today they issued a 48 hour strike notice. Thousands of people who use buses to get to work may be left stranded come Wednesday. The unions say they're hoping the employer will come around.
Bus drivers to strike
