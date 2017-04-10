Speaking to Bronwyn Dyke - Spokesperson for Golden Arrow. Thousands of bus drivers will go on a nationwide strike on Wednesday after they failed to reach a wage agreement with their employers. They've been negotiating a deal with two associations representing 16 bus companies across the country since January but remained deadlocked. The company has therefore decided to institute a lockout and all operations will be suspended until further notice.
Spokesperson for Golden Arrow on Nationwide bus strike
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM