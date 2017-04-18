Plight of SA’s Coloured population taken to the UN

18 April 2017 11:12 PM

Speaking to Jerome Lottering - Camissa People’s Movement. Camissa Movement for Equality approached the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to recognise the “systematic discrimination against coloured people” Camissa have identified three broad areas of what they call “systematic” discrimination: The affirmative action policy does not benefit coloured people; Housing development in coloured areas is being neglected; and State media representation is not proportionate to the coloured population.