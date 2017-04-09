There's life after being downgraded

9 April 2017 10:29 PM

Speaking to Victor Kgomoeswana - Columnist for Sunday Independant. Most South Africans after being downgraded to junk status by two rating agencies. Fitch announced on Friday it was also downgrading the country to junk status few days after S&P did the same. Fitch cited the recent controversial cabinet reshu le and the tension within the ANC as having played a major role in their decision. As some are panicking over the recent developments, author & media commentator Victor Kgomoeswana says being downgraded to junk status isn't the end of the world.