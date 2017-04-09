More anti-Zuma marches

9 April 2017 9:51 PM

Speaking to Themba Godi - African People's Convention leader. Following mass protests across SA on Friday against President Jacob Zuma, opposition parties have called what they call a national day of action. The protest will be held on Zuma birthday on Wednesday. He will be turning 75. Political parties, including the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), African People’s Convention (APC), Congress of the People (COPE), Democratic Alliance (DA), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and the United Democratic Movement (UDM), have joined forces in the calls for Zuma to stop down.