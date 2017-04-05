2 kids die from umleqwa, suspected poisoned chicken

5 April 2017 9:01 PM

Speaking to Zimkhitha Mqutheni - Spokesperson for WC Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo. The City of Cape Town is investigating a case of suspected poisoning following the death of two children on the Cape Flats. This comes after 10 people, mostly children, were hospitalised for eating poisoned chicken in Brown's Farm over the weekend. Officials have already secured samples of the food that the victims consumed and they have been sent to various laboratories for testing.