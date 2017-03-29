Speaking toAbie Isaac - Chairperson: Mitchells Plain Community Policing Forum. 11-year-old Stacha Arendse was reported missing in Mitchells Plain on Monday and her body was found on a field following an intensive search on Tuesday. The motive behind the murder remains unclear. Meanwhile, a march in her memory will be held in Mitchells Plain tomorrow.
Mitchells Plain 11-year-old girl murdered
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM