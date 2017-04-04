Speaking to Prof Loretta Feris - UCT Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Transformation. The occupation of the administrative Bremner building ended yesterday following consultative sessions between UCT management and the students. The building's Mafeje room was occupied for several days over student protests and demands related to financial exclusions.
Occupation of Bremner building
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM