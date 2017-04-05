What led to credit ratings downgrade?

5 April 2017 9:59 PM

Speaking to Stephen Labson - Senior Research Fellow: University of Johannesburg. Stephen writes: With the broader implications of last week’s cabinet reshu le in South Africa still being digested, capital markets have been quick to react. It took only a few days for S&P to formally report on its rating action in which it downgraded South Africa's foreign currency government debt to subinvestment grade status. S&P cited as its concerns changes in the country’s executive leadership. It believes this has put policy continuity at risk which in turn increases the likelihood that economic growth and fiscal outcomes could suffer. Not to be lost in this chain of events is the significant role played by South Africa’s state owned enterprises.