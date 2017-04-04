Speaking to Thinus Ferreira - TV critic & journalist. In South Africa, DStv and StarSat subscribers of the pay-TV o erings from MultiChoice and StarTimes Media South Africa as well as subscription television customers elsewhere in the world, have been vocal about not wanting to pay for a bundle of TV channels but rather a so-called "a la carte" offering where every subscriber gets to choose certain channels and only pay for those.
Choosing your own satellite channels will cost you more!
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
