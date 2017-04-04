Choosing your own satellite channels will cost you more!

4 April 2017 10:37 PM

Speaking to Thinus Ferreira - TV critic & journalist. In South Africa, DStv and StarSat subscribers of the pay-TV o erings from MultiChoice and StarTimes Media South Africa as well as subscription television customers elsewhere in the world, have been vocal about not wanting to pay for a bundle of TV channels but rather a so-called "a la carte" offering where every subscriber gets to choose certain channels and only pay for those.