Speaking to Khaya Sithole - Accountant. Standard & Poor’s global has just announced South Africa's sovereign credit rating has been downgraded to double B plus. The rating agency says the decision has been taken on the back of political and institutional uncertainty. Fears of a downgrade were raised last week already when President Jacob Zuma announced his Cabinet reshuffle in which Pravin Gordhan was axed.
S&P downgrades SA to junk status
