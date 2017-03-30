Fracking in the Karoo

30 March 2017 9:43 PM

Speaking to Jonathan Deal - Chairman: Treasure the Karoo Action Group. The government has given the go-ahead for shale gas development in the Karoo region, Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane revealed on Thursday. Zwane said the regulatory framework would ensure that shale gas was "orderly and safely developed" through hydraulic fracturing, commonly known as fracking. Jonathan Deal says there is no long term positive effects from fracking.