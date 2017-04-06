ANC MPs to toe party line

6 April 2017 8:44 PM

Speaking to Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary correspondent. ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu, who last week came out in support of axed finance minister Pravin Gordhan & his deputy Mcebisi Jonas, says his party's MPs will not vote with the opposition on 18 April. The National Assembly is set for another motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma.