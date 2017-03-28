28 March 2017 9:01 PM

Speaking to Sahm Venter - Senior researcher at Nelson Mandela Foundation & Friend Struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada passed on in the early hours of this morning in hospital in Johannesburg. Sahm Venter writes: Kathy fought for democracy. He fought for equality. He fought against huge odds to turn the country from a racist state into a bastion of democracy. He gave his own freedom to this fight and has survived to live in a world in which more victories need to be won. At the age of eighty-seven he is still making waves by adding his voice to issues he feels are important to our democracy.