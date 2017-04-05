5 April 2017 10:49 PM

Speaking to Aaisha Dadi Patel - Journalist at Daily Vox. Today social media users have expressed, mostly their dissatisfation, with the new Pepse advert. The advert shows model Kendall Jenner giving a can of Pepsi to a police o icer amid a protest. Most people say it's distasteful as Pepsi and the model aren't known for being vocal against social issues. Journalist Aaisha Dadi Patel has weighed in on the issue of selling activism.