University of Venda protest

Speaking to Mandla Shikwambana - SRC President: University of Venda. Students at the University of Venda in Limpopo have been protesting since Monday over the failure to deliver food parcels by NSFAS. It has been three months now that the students go to class without food and books. Last night police fired rubber bullets at the protesters. It's being reported that one student was shot 18 times. The EFF student command has condemned what it calls as excessive force by the police.
