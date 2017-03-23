Rene Roman murder

23 March 2017 9:31 PM

Speaking to Xolani Koyana - EWN reporter. A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of missing Lavender Hill teenager Rene Roman. The man was arrested in Stellenbosch earlier today, just days after a decomposed body was found a few houses from Rene's home. The body, which was covered by a carpet, had its hands and feet bound.