Speaking to Giovanna Gerbi - EWN Reporter.. The Western Cape High Court will rule tomorrow on whether to allow live video streaming during the Henri van Breda trial. Van Breda is accused of hacking to death his parents and older brother at their home outside Stellenbosch two years ago. The triple murder case is expected to attract major coverage both locally & internationally.
Van Breda case
