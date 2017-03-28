Another attack on paramedics

28 March 2017 8:22 PM

Speaking to Dr Shaheem de Vries - Director: Western Cape Government Health EMS. Thieves broke into an ambulance while paramedics were helping a patient in Kensington early this morning. The crew had rushed into the house in Vliegtuig Street, Windermere around 01:30, to help a woman in labour. While inside, someone broke into the ambulance and stole medical equipment and one of the staff member’s belongings.