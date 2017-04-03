Black Monday for what?

3 April 2017 9:12 PM

Speaking to Adrian Ephraim - Editor of African Independent. Adrian Ephraim writes: Is it me or was April Fool’s Day cancelled? What is April Fool’s Day in a world of fake news, Donald Trump and Jacob Zuma anyway? Tuesday, I guess. Maybe we couldn’t spin a more outrageously compelling tale than this Orwellian nightmare South Africa woke up to last Friday. Bad is good, but good is not so bad. I digress.