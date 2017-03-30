Speaking to Ebrahim Fakir - Political analyst. The SACP confirmed during a brieifng earlier today that President Jacob Zuma is considering to remove Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas. The ANC's alliance partner held a media briefing on Thursday where it disclosed details of its discussions with the ruling party earlier this week.
SACP speaks out
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM