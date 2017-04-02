SPeaking to Jeremy Acton - Dagga Party leader. The Western Cape High Court on Friday made a landmark ruling, declaring that it is an infringement to ban the use of dagga by adults in private homes. In making the ruling, Judge Dennis Davis has allowed for the possession, cultivation and use dagga at home, for private use.
Dagga can be used at home - Jeremy Acton
