Speaking to Carenza van Willingh - Head of Marketing for CT International Jazz Festival. The free concert ahead of the 18th Cape Town International Jazz Festival will take place at the Green Market Square at 5pm.
Free jazz show ahead of Cape Town International Jazz Festival
