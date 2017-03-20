Swartland Hospital

20 March 2017 8:47 PM

Speaking to Leensie Streicher - Spokesperson West Coast District. The Swartland District Hospital will remain closed inde⁕nitely after a ⁕re gutted the facility's old section over the weekend. Patients, as well as nursing staff at the Malmesbury hospital, have been moved to other healthcare facilities. It’s alleged that a fire started in the hospital’s male medical ward.