Progressive TV shows about the good black story

30 March 2017 8:13 PM

Speaking to Kabelo Chabalala - Writer & Founder of the Young Man Movement. Kabelo Chabalala writes: It is true that as a people or society, we gravitate towards our highest values. This thought was sparked by a four-year-old boy who shouted to his mother: “Mommy, mommy, it’s time for The Bold and the Beautiful. Let’s hurry up and go watch TV.” I wasn’t shocked at what I was hearing. However, I was very disturbed and angry at this continuous cycle of children being subjected to TV programmes that are way beyond their age. I was eight or nine years old when I attempted to kiss a girl at school because of the content I was exposed to as a child.