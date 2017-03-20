Two students drown

20 March 2017 8:41 PM

Speaking to Craig Lambinon - NSRI Spoekesperson. It’s understood a church group from the institution had visited the beach on Saturday. Some of the members entered the water in a no-swimming zone notorious for its big waves and strong rip currents. The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) arrived on the scene after being alerted of four drowning incidents. Two of the students were rescued.