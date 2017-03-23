Speaking to Dr Jenny Hughes - Drug resistant doctor in Khayelitsha from Doctors without borders. A group of Khayelitsha teenagers living with drug-resistant tuberculosis (DR-TB) will unveil a two metre tall artwork commemorating their battles against the disease. At the same time, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) warns that adolescents are being fatally neglected in the response to TB and DR-TB in South Africa.
World TB Day - Dr Jenny Hughes
