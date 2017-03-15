Dlamini-Zuma's homecoming

15 March 2017 8:53 PM

Speaking to Ziyanda Ngcobo - EWN reporter. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma earlier today thanked the African National Congress (ANC), government and the nation for supporting her during her tenure as African Union (AU) chair. Dlamini-Zuma was met by hundreds of supporters from the women and youth leagues at the OR Tambo International Airport.