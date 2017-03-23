Gugulethu 7

23 March 2017 8:40 PM

Speaking to Zenzile Khoisan - Journalist &former TRC investigator. Major-General Andre Lincoln on Wednesday insisted - in a series of startling accusations - that police officers removed evidence from the scenes of government-ordered crimes committed in the 1980s. He submitted this as part of his testimony while under cross-examination in the Western Cape High Court. Most of Lincoln's claims were made against Leonard Knipe, a former senior policeman with the murder and robbery unit.