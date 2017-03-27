'White monopoly capital' term used to deflect from real issues in the country

27 March 2017 9:29 PM

Speaking to Misheck Mutize - Lecturer of Finance & Dr of Philosophy candidate at UCT & also speaking to Dr Sean Gossel - Senior Lecturer: Finance UCT. The call for radical economic transformation has grown louder following President Jacob Zuma’s 2017 State of the Nation Address. Accompanying these calls is a line of argument that says “white monopoly capital” is to blame for the fact that the majority of black South Africans remain marginalised from the mainstream economy 22 years after apartheid ended. The term ‘white monopoly capital’ is not new but increasingly it’s used to de?ect attention away from the real issues facing the country’s economy. These include government incompetence, corruption, poor infrastructure, lack of skills and bad policies.