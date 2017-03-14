Speaking to Victor Wiwi - Cape Almalgated Taxi Association: Chairperson. Another taxi driver has been shot dead in the city. The shooting took place in Philippi East this morning and follows the murder of a 40-year-old taxi driver at the Delft Taxi Rank on Monday. The 46-year-old taxi driver was fatally wounded in Symphony Way in Phillipi East by an unknown suspect. No arrests have been made yet, in both incidents.
Two taxi drivers killed in 2 days
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM