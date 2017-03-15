Speaking to Gaye Davis - EWN parliamentary correspondant. The National Assembly earlier today approved a report recommending 퍛ve-member interim board for the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC). President Jacob Zuma has 10 days to officially appoint the interim board.
NA approves report recommending interim board for SABC
