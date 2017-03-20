20 March 2017 8:31 PM

Speaking to Phillip Bam - Public Relations Grassy Park Community Police Forum. Grassy Park Community Policing Forum spokesperson Philip Bam says they feel helpless in the face of ongoing gang violence in their area. Gang violence on the Cape Flats has become a human rights issue with residents complaining that their ability to enjoy their lives is greatly affected by the ongoing shootings. Mind power is stronger than gang power, SAY NO!