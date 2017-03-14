Madiba assasination plot

14 March 2017 9:47 PM

Speaking to Zenzile Khoisan - Former TRC investigator and journalist. The Western Cape High Court yesterday heard that an investigation into a plot to assassinate former president Nelson Mandela was "totally covered up". Major-General Andre Lincoln testi??ed that the court that police o??icers at all levels blocked the investigation. A handcrafted rifle was found under the desk of a senior police o??icer in Pretoria, and was allegedly going to be used to kill Mandela during his inauguration. But, Lincoln said they had to turn to the high court in Pretoria to obtain a search and seizure warrant for the national police office. Lincoln headed the Presidential Investigation Task Unit, set up by Mandela in 1996. His civil case against the police details the backstabbing and political rivalry that formed the backdrop of covert operations in South Africa's early years of democracy.