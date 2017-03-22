In conversation with Yonela Diko ANC W/Cape

22 March 2017 10:15 PM

Talking all things Western Cape ANC with Yonela Diko. What are some of the challenges they're facing in the province? Following the removal of Marius Fransman, has the party been able to regroup? What has changed since the deployment of top ANC leaders to help manage the situation? What's their strategy as an opposition in the province? Do they think they can win back power from the Democratic Alliance?