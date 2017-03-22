Tafelberg property sale to go ahead

22 March 2017 8:28 PM

Speaking to Elizabeth Gqoboka - Spokesperson: Reclaim The City. Western Cape government will proceed with the sale of the Tafelberg property in Sea Point. The Tafelberg Remedial School site has been an issue of contention between government and activists, who wanted the land to be used for affordable housing. The R135 million deal, in which provincial government had sold the property to the Phyllis Jowell Day School, had been halted in April following a court interdict. The Western Cape Cabinet says it has taken all relevant factors into account, including "revenue raising measures currently placed on provinces" and the "instruction from National Treasury regarding fiscal austerity".