Speaking to Joanne Chemaly - Thula Thula founder. Thula Thula has been working tirelessly to help the 15,000 people who've been displaced by the fire. We check up with them to see how their e..orts are going.
Imizamo Yethu update
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM