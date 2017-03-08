Soweto hostage situation

8 March 2017 9:34 PM

Speaking to Masa Kekana - EWN reporter. The armed hostage taker in Soweto, who shot and wounded his girlfriend, has killed himself. The 37-year-old man in Tladi shot his girlfriend in the head, whom he was holding hostage, and then turned the gun on himself after tense negotiations between him and the police task team. The woman has been rushed to hospital. The police’s Fred Kekana says after a long day of negotiating, the day has ended tragically with the 31-year-old victim sustaining a gunshot wound to the head.