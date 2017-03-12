Imizamo Yethu Fire - NGO

12 March 2017 9:55 PM

Speaking to Catherine Waldemar - Thula Thula founder. Aid organisation Thula Thula is collecting essential items for those affected by the deadly fire in Hout Bay. The organisation facilitates the take-in of donated items for the fire victims. “We welcome anything; particularly we need sanitary items, toothbrushes, shaving equipment, nappies, baby food, bedding and in time we will also need furniture but that will be further down the line when the houses have been rebuild.”